Armenian MP on fellow deputy's statement and apologizing to ex-official

Two months ago, Gevorg Petrosyan was speaking from the podium of the National Assembly and saying that women and children need to be disciplined with a slap in the face, and now he is defending Arpine Hovhannisyan. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Kristine Poghosyan told journalists today as she responded to Andranik Kocharyan’s statement about former justice minister Arpine Hovhannisyan.

When asked how she would respond, if such a statement was made about her, the deputy said the following: “I haven’t gotten into the personal life of anyone. My fellow deputy is a mature man, and you should ask him. I want you to give adequate responses to everything.”

The deputy is also certain that Andranik Kocharyan hadn’t made the statement intentionally. “I haven’t watched the whole interview with Andranik Kocharyan, but based on what I saw, it was a normal interview. Mr. Kocharyan’s wording was different. I don’t think he did it intentionally because he has special respect for all men and women, but I can’t say the same about people who caused uproar.”

When asked if Andranik Kocharyan should apologize to Arpine Hovhannisyan, the deputy said the following: “Why should he apologize? Andranik Kocharyan is a mature man. If he feels the need to apologize, he will.”