Armenia premier: We will continue to be in worldwide spotlight

YEREVAN. – The world information congress starts in Armenia. This is a large-scale event, we will have more than 2,000 guests, including official delegations. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

“This is an important event to show Armenia once again on the map of the world as a technological country, and to give new impetus to technological development,” he added. “It’s becoming apparent that we [Armenia] will continue to be in the worldwide spotlight.”

Also, Pashinyan expressed a conviction that the Police and the National Security Service of Armenia have taken measures, and the government, its staff, and the ministries are also ready to carry out this event at a high level.