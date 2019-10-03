News
Armenian PM congratulates Iraqi counterpart on public holiday
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi on the occasion of National Iraqi Day. The message particularly reads as follows:

“Your Excellency,

I convey my warm congratulatory remarks and kind, sincere wishes to you and the friendly people of Iraq on the occasion of National Iraqi Day.

Armenia is highly interested in deepening and expanding the cordial partnering ties with Iraq for the welfare of our nations.

I wish you good health and success, and I wish the friendly people of Iraq peace and prosperity.”
