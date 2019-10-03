News
Karabakh President awards several soldiers
Karabakh President awards several soldiers
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday awarded medals to several servicemen of the Defense Army.

Accordingly, Sahakyan awarded the Medal for Military Service to soldiers Armen Babayan and Emil Nersisyan who, on September 23, prevented the Azerbaijani special forces’ sabotage infiltration attempt in a southeasterly direction; as well as to servicemen Paruyr Amirkhanyan and Rafik Ordoyan who, on September 25, downed the adversary’s drone that was conducting a reconnaissance flight over the skies of Akna.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned from the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
