Sanitek’s supplier companies demand to pay off debts

YEREVAN. – The representatives of supplier companies that have signed contracts with Sanitek waste management company on Thursday assembled outside the Yerevan headquarters of this company, demanding that the latter pay its two-month debt to them.
One such representative, Hambardzum Arakelyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the representatives of more than 20 such supplier companies have gathered outside the Sanitek building.
“Sanitek owes our company 6 million 770 thousand [drams],” he said. “We have worked with them for a long time, they have always given the money, but they’re not paying the last two months. There are currently 20 companies [here]; but according to reports, the company hasn’t paid to more than 60 companies.”
In the words of this supplier company representative, Sanitek representatives have told them they will have to wait until Sanitek’s lawsuit with the Yerevan municipality is over.
He said that if their issue is not resolved, they are going to stage a protest Friday outside the main building of the government of Armenia.
The Yerevan city hall has transferred 160 million drams to Sanitek, urging the company management to prioritize those funds to fulfill its salary obligations to its employees.
And in a video message to Yerevan residents Thursday, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan said he has completely broken the contracts with Sanitek.