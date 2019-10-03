Armen Sarkissian to Viktoras Pranckietis: Armenia and Lithuania have had common history

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Thursday received a delegation, led by the speaker Viktoras Pranckietis of the Seimas (parliament) of Lithuania.
President Sarkissian welcomed the Lithuanian parliamentarians’ visit to Armenia, noting that the two countries have had a common history, shared values, and great potential for further deepening relations.
The President stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the deepening of cooperation with Lithuania, both in bilateral format and within the framework of the European Union (EU) programs. Also, he valued Lithuania’s assistance toward deepening cooperation within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
“Armenia has historically been a crossroads of civilizations,” the President noted. “Currently, we are working closely with both the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union—within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement; that’s is our advantage. In a sense, we also act as a crossroads of cooperation.”
The speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas, concurring that the two countries and peoples have much in common and a common historical trace, emphasized the importance of deepening future-oriented cooperation. He expressed readiness to pass on their track-record of cooperation with the EU to their Armenian colleagues, noting that Lithuania is also interested in deepening Armenia-EU cooperation.
At the meeting, the parties attached importance to the development of cooperation and implementation of joint programs in education, science, technology, and culture between the two countries.
“We have had good traditions of cooperation in the domains of science, culture,” President Sarkissian said. “[But] I would like to see more Lithuanian culture in Armenia.”
Also, Armen Sarkissian spoke about several presidential initiatives aimed at the development of science, technology, and culture in Armenia, and referred to cooperation with international companies within the framework of their implementation.