Armenia President leaving for Serbia on official visit

At the invitation of President of Serbia Alexandar Vučić, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife, Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian will leave for Serbia on an official visit this evening.

During the visit, the President of Armenia will have meetings with Serbia’s top leadership, including the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly and His Holiness Irine. The agenda of mutual cooperation, as well as the opportunities and prospects for the development of the economic cooperation between Serbia and Armenia will be the main topics during the meetings and discussions.

The Armenian president will also visit the scientific, technological and educational institutions in Serbia and have a meeting with members of the local Armenian community.

In Belgrade President Sarkissian will also pay a visit to the the Armenian cross-stone perpetuating the memory of the Serbian pilots of the plane that crashed while bringing aid to Armenia during the days of the devastating earthquake that hit Spitak in 1988, will pay tribute to the pilots and lay flowers near the statue of the Unknown Hero.