Armenia President to Frank Pallone: You are a good friend of Armenia

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received US Congressman Frank Pallone.
Greeting the guest, Armen Sarkissian attached importance to the US Congressman’s subsequent visit to Armenia and his longstanding pro-Armenian activities. “You are a good friend of Armenia,” he stated.
The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of US-Armenia ties. President Sarkissian particularly attached importance to US assistance in the fields of science and technologies and, in this context, presented ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow), which is a presidential initiative aimed at bringing representatives of large international companies in the field of information and high technologies to Armenia and turning Armenia into one of the world’s leading centers for artificial intelligence and mathematical modeling. The President noted that it would be a pleasure to see large American companies in Armenia within the scope of this program.