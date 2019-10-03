Armenian young woman takes gun from robbers, drives them away in Armenia

In the Armenian Gegharkunik province, a young woman who was attacked by robbers managed to take a gun from the attackers and drive them away, shamshyan.com reported.
According to the source, a signal was received Wednesday from the Gavar medical center to the police department saying that a patient with injuries has been delivered to them. It turned out that the injured was Emma, 25, who alone managed to repulse the armed robbers.
According to the investigation, on the same day, being at home, Emma heard voices in the yard. Going out into the courtyard, the girl found two men, asking whether the land in front of the house was for sale. While Emma answered, one of the unknowns pointed a gun at the girl.
Emma managed to resist the robbers and take away the gun, hit the attacker with his own weapon on the head. From an impact, an uninvited guest lost his balance and fell.
The second unknown rushed to Emma, meanwhile, the third robber evacuated the defeated from the yard. Emma rushed into the house, and the robber threw a pot of flowers at her.
The pot flew past the girl and hit the icon hanging on the wall. This frightened the robbers, and they went out from the home.
Law enforcers look for suspects and find out the circumstances of the incident.