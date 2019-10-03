News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 03
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenian young woman takes gun from robbers, drives them away in Armenia
Armenian young woman takes gun from robbers, drives them away in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

In the Armenian Gegharkunik province, a young woman who was attacked by robbers managed to take a gun from the attackers and drive them away, shamshyan.com reported.

According to the source, a signal was received Wednesday from the Gavar medical center to the police department saying that a patient with injuries has been delivered to them. It turned out that the injured was Emma, 25, ​​who alone managed to repulse the armed robbers.

According to the investigation, on the same day, being at home, Emma heard voices in the yard. Going out into the courtyard, the girl found two men, asking whether the land in front of the house was for sale. While Emma answered, one of the unknowns pointed a gun at the girl.

Emma managed to resist the robbers and take away the gun, hit the attacker with his own weapon on the head. From an impact, an uninvited guest lost his balance and fell.

The second unknown rushed to Emma, ​​meanwhile, the third robber evacuated the defeated from the yard. Emma rushed into the house, and the robber threw a pot of flowers at her.

The pot flew past the girl and hit the icon hanging on the wall. This frightened the robbers, and they went out from the home.

Law enforcers look for suspects and find out the circumstances of the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia national, 41, attempts to commit suicide in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor
The suicide attempt was prevented...
 Serious incident occurs on Azerbaijan-Iran border leaving 3 killed
The Azerbaijani border detachment revealed a violation of the state border by three unidentified people…
 Seven important facts about charges against Armenia ex-Finance Minister
There is not a shred of evidence that Gagik Khachatryan has committed the alleged crimes he has been accused of...
 Ex-official files crime report against Armenia Prosecutor General
On June 22, 2018, by the order of the Prosecutor General of...
 Criminal Court of Appeal dismisses complaint of Serzh Sargsyan’s nephews
Narek and Ani Sargsyan are the children of the brother of ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Levon Sargsyan…
 Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge godson remanded in custody
But he does not accept the charge against him…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos