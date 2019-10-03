Parliament majority: Constitutional Court doesn’t enjoy confidence of Armenia citizens

YEREVAN. – The Constitutional Court doesn’t enjoy the confidence of the citizens of Armenia, and this distrust is due to legitimizing the rigging of the results of the elections being conducted in the country. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Thursday stated this during the NA debates on this faction’s initiative to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan.

According to Makunts, Armenian citizens’ distrust is also linked to Constitutional Court rulings, which have provided a basis for incomprehensible and ambiguous interpretations, giving former authorities the opportunity to interpret those decisions in their favor, and it is related to the inconsistent stance on their statements.

“In our deep conviction, the Constitutional Court should be a body whose decisions should not be a lifesaver for concealing violations of law, but rather be an iron recorder of lawfulness in the country,” she added.

If the parliament adopts this draft, it shall be submitted to the Constitutional Court. The initiative requires 80 MPs’ vote to pass; that is, three-fifths of the total number of parliamentarians. This draft, however, is of advisory nature. The final decision shall be made by the Constitutional Court, and by two-thirds of the votes of its judges.