MP: Document on depriving Hrayr Tovmasyan of powers of CC chair needs to be finalized

We twice sent for consideration to our lawyers a document submitted by the ruling My Step bloc on the deprivation of Hrayr Tovmasyan of the powers of the chair of the Constitutional Court and twice, after thorough examination by them, we received a negative opinion, said Arman Abovyan, secretary of the Prosperous Armenia party’s parliamentary faction.

According to him, such documents from a legal point of view should be impeccable.

“This document should be in line with the spirit of the law. Otherwise, we may face threats. This is a legal document, and the issue has an exclusively legal solution. We must work exclusively within the legal framework,” Abovyan noted, adding that if a document has gaps, it will not be able to serve the public and contribute to the implementation of the goals.