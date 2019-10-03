UK disappointed with US plans to introduce tariffs on European goods

The UK is disappointed with US plans to introduce tariffs on European Airbus planes Scotch whiskey, Reuters reported.
“We are disappointed that the U.S. have published this list. Resorting to tariffs is not in anyone’s interest,” the spokesman said. “The UK is working closely with the U.S. and EU to support a negotiated settlement to the Airbus-Boeing dispute and to avoid these tariffs from coming in to force.”
The US announced the upcoming imposition of 10 percent tariffs on European-made Airbus aircraft, as well as 25 percent tariffs on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskey, and European cheese as punishment for “illegal” subsidies to the aircraft maker allocated by EU authorities.
The announcement was made after the World Trade Organization, during a long-standing debate, allowed Washington to impose $ 7.5 billion in tariffs on EU goods annually.
This move could trigger a transatlantic trade war.