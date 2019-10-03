Armenian minister discusses prospects of cooperation with Iranian oil minister

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting with the Iranian oil minister Bijan Zangeneh within the international forum Russian Energy Week, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia’s press service reported.
The sides discussed the process of implementing joint programs between Armenia and Iran and expanding cooperation in the fields of gas, electricity and oil.
The parties also exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding the project gas in exchange for electricity.
Ministers expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation in these areas.
Preliminary deal reached during the meeting will be discussed during the upcoming visit of Papikyan to Iran.