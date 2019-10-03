Lithuania PM to visit Armenia next year (PHOTO)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation headed by speaker of Lithuania's Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis.

The Prime Minister noted that Armenia attaches great importance to relations with Lithuania, and the frequency of bilateral official visits at a high level testifies to the dynamic development of Armenian-Lithuanian relations.

“Lithuania is an important partner for Armenia, and we want to develop relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats. We have a large reform agenda, and the European Union is one of the most important partners of our country in this sense. In this context, we attach great importance to the development and exchange of experience with the EU member states, Lithuania, which will become more relevant after the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU. At the same time, we must actively work on expanding our bilateral partnership,”Pashinyan said.

Mr. Pranckietis in turn noted that Lithuanian delegation is in Armenia to discuss possible development of relations, and the visit of Lithuanian PM to Armenia is expected next year.

“We attach great importance to deepening relations with Armenia, both bilaterally and within the EU. Lithuania welcomes the velvet revolution, the democratic processes taking place in the Republic of Armenia, and is ready to support the democracy of Armenia, share its experience and success in implementing reforms, including in anti-corruption efforts and judicial reform,” he aded.

The countries also develop effective cooperation in the economic, scientific, educational, cultural, environmental spheres, and renewable energy, he said.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the Speaker of the Seimas agreed that a dynamic intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary dialogue is a good basis for the further development of relations.

The parties exchanged views on the development and strengthening of democracy. The Prime Minister emphasized that for Armenia and Armenian society, democracy is an internal conviction, a system of values, and not a foreign policy orientation, and now Armenia is moving forward on the path to strengthening democracy.