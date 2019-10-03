News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Artsakh National Water Council holds first session
Artsakh National Water Council holds first session
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

The National Water Council of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) today held its first session chaired by Minister of State of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan and discussed issues related to the Council’s activities.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of State attached importance to the existence of the Council and stated that the ensuring of inter-agency cooperation and coordination, as well as exchange of information between interested organizations must lie at the core of the National Council. Among the items on the agenda was the election of the National Water Council’s secretary, and upon the proposal of Martirosyan, Deputy Minister of Nature Protection and Natural Resources of Artsakh Aleksandr Gasparyan was elected secretary of the Council.

During the session, the members provided brief information about the hydroelectric stations operating in Artsakh and presented the statement of information on the applications filed by organizations that are building hydroelectric stations, and based on that statement of information, four more hydroelectric stations will be under construction.

The members of the Council also exchanged views on maintenance of aquatic ecosystems and on ensuring sustainable development and use of water resources.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President awards several soldiers
For preventing the Azerbaijani special forces’ recent sabotage infiltration attempt, and downing the adversary’s drone…
 Pallone defends Artsakh de-mining: ‘There’s still more work to be done’ (PHOTOS)
Congressman Pallone and Congressional staff member James Johnson sat down with The HALO Trust to review the progress…
 Karabakh President meets with Ohannes Chekidjian and Nikolay Kostandyan
The President underscored Chekidjian’s personal contribution to...
 Pallone in Artsakh: I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation
“I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation…
 Artsakh: Frank Pallone's working visit continues, he visits The HALO Trust
The congressman then visited The HALO Trust NGO's Stepanakert office to find out about the organization's plans…
 Strategic military exercises continue in Karabakh
They are overseen by the Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos