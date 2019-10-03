Artsakh National Water Council holds first session

The National Water Council of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) today held its first session chaired by Minister of State of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan and discussed issues related to the Council’s activities.
In his opening remarks, the Minister of State attached importance to the existence of the Council and stated that the ensuring of inter-agency cooperation and coordination, as well as exchange of information between interested organizations must lie at the core of the National Council. Among the items on the agenda was the election of the National Water Council’s secretary, and upon the proposal of Martirosyan, Deputy Minister of Nature Protection and Natural Resources of Artsakh Aleksandr Gasparyan was elected secretary of the Council.
During the session, the members provided brief information about the hydroelectric stations operating in Artsakh and presented the statement of information on the applications filed by organizations that are building hydroelectric stations, and based on that statement of information, four more hydroelectric stations will be under construction.
The members of the Council also exchanged views on maintenance of aquatic ecosystems and on ensuring sustainable development and use of water resources.