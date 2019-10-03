Sanitek waste management contract terminated, ECHR to consider Armenia CC petition on Kocharyan, 03.10.19 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 03.10.2019:

· The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has accepted for consideration the petition filed by the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia on the basis of the appeals by a capital city Yerevan court of the first instance and second President Robert Kocharyan, and along the lines of the criminal case into the events that occurred in Yerevan on March 2008, the CC staff has informed.

Accordingly, the CC’s aforesaid petition on receiving an advisory opinion on the cases accepted for consideration by the CC has been accepted for consideration by the ECHR on Wednesday.

· The Mayor of Yerevan, Hayk Marutyan, has completely broken the contracts with Sanitek waste management company.

“Ever since 2017, Sanitek company has begun to fall short in garbage disposal [in the capital city of Armenia],” Marutyan noted, in particular, in a public address in this regard. “These shortcomings worsened in mid-2018 and continued until September 2019.

According to him, these shortcomings make it impossible for Sanitek to provide services by the requirements and periods stipulated by the contract.

“I hereby unilaterally completely terminate the contracts signed with Sanitek companies.”

Meanwhile, the representatives of supplier companies that have signed contracts with Sanitek waste management company on Thursday assembled outside the Yerevan headquarters of this company, demanding that the latter pay its two-month debt to them.

“Sanitek owes our company 6 million 770 thousand [drams],” one such representative, Hambardzum Arakelyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am. “We have worked with them for a long time, they have always given the money, but they’re not paying the last two months. There are currently 20 companies [here]; but according to reports, the company hasn’t paid to more than 60 companies.”

· As a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side, a tractor driver was injured in the Noyemberyan region of Armenia, said the Armenian defense ministry’s spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am

According to him, the tractor driver carried out engineering work when the fire was opened from the opposite side.

“Unlike story-tellers from Azerbaijan, we have video materials and can prove that the tractor driver was working peacefully,” he said.

· Two cars have been burned in Yerevan.

An anonymous person(s) intentionally burned citizen Hayk E’s vehicle as well as Mher E’s Hyundai Sonata and according to the source, Mher E, the driver of the Hyundai Sonata, is a senior investigator of the Investigative Division in Yerevan.

· The Armenian parliament MPs began discussion Thursday of the initiative on the deprivation of authority of the chair of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan.

The decision to begin discussion was made after the CC recognized the items of the indictment in the case of the Armenian ex-President Robert Kocharyan as non-compliant with the Constitution.

Chair of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan did not arrive at the meeting of the Armenian parliament on Thursday.

Earlier, the Prosperous Armenia Party has decided that it will not take part in the vote on the draft to suspend CC member Hrayr Tovmasyan's powers, party’s leader Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters at the Armenian parliament.

· The official opening of the operating medical center in the city of Ashtarak, which was repaired and re-equipped thanks to donations from Armenians from the US, will take place on October 4, but otolaryngologist Brian Tankenson (US) has already managed to conduct several operations there.

According to the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno Berj Apkarian, the operating room was completely repaired thanks to the donation of Armenians from the US - Keri Gabejan and Matevos Matoyan. About $ 325,000 was spent on repairs, and over $ 200,000 was spent on new equipment, he told NEWS. am Medicine.

· An American businessman, activist, co-founder of Reddit will participate in Yerevan in the presentation of his bestselling book “Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be ...” in Armenian.

“Proud to announce my book is now for sale in Armenia! (In Armenian!!)” Ohanian tweeted.

The presentation will take place on October 8 at 6 pm in Yerevan.