MP: Prosperous Armenia Party has nothing to do with personality of CC chair Hrayr Tovmasyan

Let no one try to connect us with the personality of the chair of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan, said Prosperous Armenia Party MP Gevorg Petrosyan at a meeting of the Armenian parliament during the discussion of the initiative to deprive Hrayr Tovmasyan of the powers of the Constitutional Court chair.

According to him, this issue can only be resolved within the legal framework.

As reported eariler, the decision to begin discussion was made after the CC recognized the items of the indictment in the case of the Armenian ex-President Robert Kocharyan as non-compliant with the Constitution.