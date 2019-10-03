News
Bright Armenia party to support initiative to deprive CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Bright Armenia party was the first political force to condemn the illegal decision to block the courts, initiated by the ruling political force, as this was a significant violation of the principle of separation of powers, said Bright Armenia party MP Taron Simonyan during the discussion of the initiative on depriving Hrayr Tovmasyan of the powers of the chair of the Constitutional Court, proposed by the ruling My Step bloc.

He noted that the deputies from the Bright Armenia party do not support the initiative of the ruling bloc, but are not going to somehow oppose it and therefore will vote “for” . Simonyan noted that they consider it legal that the MPs may have doubts about one of the members of the Constitutional Court, and therefore they can appeal to the Constitutional Court with a request to conduct an investigation against one of the members. If parliament passes the draft, it will be sent to the Constitutional Court.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
