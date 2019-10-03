Armenia parliament speaker: Tovmasyan wants to conceal crimes committed by previous regime

YEREVAN. – If we formed the top five of supporters of the former regime, Constitutional Court head Hrayr Tovmasyan would be among them, president of Armenia's National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan said in the parliament.
Ruling “My Step” parliamentary group initiated debates on this faction’s initiative to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan.
In his speech Mirzoyan recalled “illegal phenomena that have taken place in Armenia over the past 20 years,” and which, in his opinion, distorted the free market, contributed to the rigged elections.
He said politically and morally this would be quite enough to prevent further presidency of Hrayr Tovmasyan as head of the Constitutional Court.
Mirzoyan is confident that Tovmasyan has political motives for continue his tenure in order to conceal the crimes committed by the previous regime.
“My Step” faction will need 80 votes of the deputies or 3/5 of the total number of parliamentarians to pass the draft bill. If approved, it would be submitted to the Constitutional Court. However, this is a non-binding decision, and Constitutional Court is to make the final decision with 2/3 of votes.
The final vote on the initiative to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan is expected between 11 and 12 am, Friday.