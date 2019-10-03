Armenian parliament speaker thanks Frank Pallone for accepting invitation to visit Armenia,Artsakh

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia's National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan received the Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Frank Pallone.

Welcoming the Congressman Ararat Mirzoyan thanked him for accepting his invitation to visit Armenia and Artsakh again.

Mirzoyan noted that Armenia is grateful to Frank Pallone for his efforts to keep fair position, underlining that during these years the Congressman’s efforts are invaluable in terms of strengthening the pro-Armenian positions. He has assured that the new authorities of Armenia are committed to the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, and he does not see any alternative for the peaceful negotiations. Mirzoyan considered important that after the Velvet revolution, the ongoing democratic changes are supported in the United States, and the discussion on the financial assistance to Armenia are observed in this context in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Frank Pallone expressed his gratitude to the National Assembly President for the invitation and touched upon the discussions held during these days, which allowed him making a complete opinion about the priorities existing on the Armenian-American agenda, parliament’s press office reported.

The parties exchanged ideas on the ongoing reforms of different spheres in Armenia and the steps aimed at calling them into life by the United States.