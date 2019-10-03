Armenia justice minister appoints wedding's godfather advisor

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan has appointed the godfather at his wedding, former lawyer Davit Gasparyan Advisor to the Minister of Justice, as reported Pastinfo newspaper.

This information is interesting from the perspective that, in the draft decision being considered by the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly, the godfather-godson relationship between President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and Aram Orbelyan, one of the attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, is mentioned as a ground for termination of the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan, who was the godfather at Aram Orbelyan’s wedding.

The information was also confirmed by the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.

“The position of Advisor to the Minister of Justice is discretionary, appointment to that position is made based on trust and implies a high level of confidence and professionalism. Advisor to the Minister of Justice Davit Gasparyan complies with those standards, and his appointment was made by taking those standards into consideration,” Spokesperson of the Ministry of Justice Lusine Martirosyan stated.