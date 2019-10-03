News
Aysor.am: Osipyan submits his resignation from post of PM chief advisor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Former Police chief Valery Osipyan submitted his resignation from the post of chief advisor to the Armenian Prime Minister, Aysor.am reported.

“Being opposed to his appointment to a new post, Osipyan refused to go to work,” the source noted. “For this reason, the Government personnel department sent him on vacation. Today the vacation is over, but Osipyan, instead of coming to work, wrote a letter of resignation.”

As reported earlier, on September 18, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on Valery Osipyan’s resignation and he wad appointed Armenian PM’s chief advisor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
