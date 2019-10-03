Armenian PM meets US Congressman Frank Pallone

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today US Congressman Frank Pallone, Armenian PM’s press service reported.

The Prime Minister welcomed the congressman's visit to Armenia and Artsakh and expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen Mr. Pallone's relationship with the Armenian people. The head of government praised the congressman's activity in the development of Armenian-American relations, in raising the Armenian issues,

Pashinyan also touched upon his visit to California and expressed confidence that it will give new impetus to the expansion of cooperation in various fields between our country and US.

Congressman Pallone, in his turn, said he was impressed by the non-violent, velvet, popular revolution in Armenia and the democratic processes taking place in our country. He noted that he will continue his active efforts to give new impetus to the relations between the two countries, to assist Armenia and the Armenian people.

The sides touched upon the ambitious agenda of the Armenian Government reforms, the cooperation with the US Government in its implementation, as well as the developments taking place in the region.