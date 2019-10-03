28 killed during protests in Iraq

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces continue in Baghdad and the south of Iraq. AFP reports the deaths of 28 people. In spite of the curfew, tear gas and gunshots, the demonstrators continue to gather to express their anger against corruption and unemployment.
The three-day protests have taken the lives of 28, including two police officers, and more than 1,000 people have received injuries.
More than half of the victims are from the city of Nasiriyah where 6 were executed and 10 were wounded on Thursday alone.