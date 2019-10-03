Eduard Sharmazanov: The only way out is resignation and snap elections

The government of Armenia has completely wasted Armenia’s favorable positions in the talks over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov wrote on his Facebook page.
He particularly wrote the following:
“While Pashinyan’s supporters continue to entertain themselves with selfies, lives with no purpose and attacks on the Constitutional Court, the foreign minister of Russia (the co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group and permanent member of the United Nations Security Council) is directly blaming Pashinyan for leading the talks over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to a deadlock.
This is the first case when the co-chairing country expresses such a position.
Pashinyan’s short-sighted policy on Artsakh poses serious risks, and the National Assembly is discussing all issues, except for this one…
Whereas in the past the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization would directly blame Azerbaijan and would view its steps as provocations, now the international community is holding Armenia’s new leadership responsible for the failure of the talks.
What’s more, nobody assessed Pashinyan’s retreating statement that the settlement of the conflict must also satisfy the people of Azerbaijan.
The response of Aliyev (declared as educated and normal) at the Valdai Discussion Club serves as evidence of this.
The call to stop and the wake-up call are too late.
The only way out is resignation and snap elections.”