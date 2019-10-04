There is still liquefied compressed gas leak from Iran-citizen-driven truck trailer that rolled into Armenia canyon

YEREVAN. – There is still liquefied compressed gas leak from a truck’s trailer that had rolled into the canyon below on the Kapan-Kajaran motorway of Armenia. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As reported earlier, on September 23, at 11:08am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a road accident had occurred on the aforesaid motorway, there was a gas leak, and rescuers were needed.

It was found out that the trailer of a truck—driven by Iranian citizen Nasrollahi Kh., born in 1980—carrying 21 tons of liquefied compressed gas had rolled about 30 meters into a canyon, there was a gas leak, but there were no casualties.

Subsequently, a Mercedes truck—driven by Iranian citizen Aghmad R., born 1985—crashed into a fire truck that was on duty at the scene.

The Mercedes truck’s passenger, Iraj G. (born 1985), was taken to Kapan town hospital where doctors said he was in moderate condition.

Rescuers and police officers are still on duty at the scene.

There is still a liquefied compressed gas leak.