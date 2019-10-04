CNN rejects to air Trump campaign ad

CNN rejected an ad from US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday, saying it contained inaccuracies and unfairly attacked the network’s journalists, The New York Times reported.
As per The Times, it is unusual but not unprecedented for television networks to reject a political advertisement from a presidential candidate.
This ad repeats allegations about former Vice President Joseph Biden’s activities in Ukraine.
“Joe Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son’s company,” a narrator intones over grainy footage of Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate. After referring to Democrats in general, the narrator adds, “And their media lap dogs fall in line,” as clips are shown of some CNN anchors and the network’s chief White House correspondent. An MSNBC host appears as well.
CNN said in a statement on Thursday that the commercial failed to meet its advertising standards. “In addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN,” a network spokesman said.
Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for Donald Trump’s campaign, responded that the ad was “entirely accurate and was reviewed by counsel.”
“CNN spends all day protecting Joe Biden in their programming,” Murtaugh wrote in a statement. “So it’s not surprising that they’re shielding him from truthful advertising, too.”