News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
CNN rejects to air Trump campaign ad
CNN rejects to air Trump campaign ad
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

CNN rejected an ad from US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday, saying it contained inaccuracies and unfairly attacked the network’s journalists, The New York Times reported.

As per The Times, it is unusual but not unprecedented for television networks to reject a political advertisement from a presidential candidate.

This ad repeats allegations about former Vice President Joseph Biden’s activities in Ukraine.

“Joe Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son’s company,” a narrator intones over grainy footage of Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate. After referring to Democrats in general, the narrator adds, “And their media lap dogs fall in line,” as clips are shown of some CNN anchors and the network’s chief White House correspondent. An MSNBC host appears as well.

CNN said in a statement on Thursday that the commercial failed to meet its advertising standards. “In addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN,” a network spokesman said.

Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for Donald Trump’s campaign, responded that the ad was “entirely accurate and was reviewed by counsel.”

“CNN spends all day protecting Joe Biden in their programming,” Murtaugh wrote in a statement. “So it’s not surprising that they’re shielding him from truthful advertising, too.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
My Step MP: No country in the last 10 years has achieved such major success on media issue
“The participants in the seminar were not only deputies and senators, but also representatives of civil society, experts from the academic, journalistic, and legal sectors…
 Armenia PM visits Armenian Public Television (PHOTOS)
The head of government also visited the...
 Media freedom violations observed in all OSCE member states
Over the past year, media freedom has been pressured in many OSCE countries, if not all…
 Media Advocate initiative issues statement on new bill "On Television and Radio"
First and foremost, what is not clear is why...
 Armenia PM's "report" for coalition of powerful media outlets
On this occasion, Armenia organized...
 EU diplomat to Armenia media: Fight against hate speech
Świtalski noted that the media in Armenia have a very clear and crucial mission in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos