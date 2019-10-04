Newspaper: 64 religious organizations registered in Armenia

YEREVAN. – According to official data, in addition to the Armenian Apostolic Church—which comprises the majority, there are 63 more registered religious organizations in Armenia, Past (Fact) newspaper reported.

“These include the Russian Orthodox Church—with its 4 communities, the church of the Molokans, the Jewish and Assyrian churches, the Armenian Catholic Church.

“The rest are, in essence, organizations that are defined in society as sectarian organizations. (…) 31 such separate structures function in Armenia.

“Moreover, according to some unverified information, this number is not at all complete, as several [religious] organizations are simply not officially registered [in Armenia].

“In recent times, more and more often it is said that in the case of the current perilous geopolitical trends, the unity of Christian communities is extremely important. But the fact remains that there are at least 31 [sectarian] organizations—with their branches—functioning [in Armenia] today,” Past wrote.