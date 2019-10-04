News
Friday
October 04
News
Tesla sets new sales record
Tesla sets new sales record
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

In the third quarter of 2019, Tesla delivered 97,000 electric vehicles (1.9% higher than in the second quarter).

The manufacturer produced a record 96,155 cars, which is 10.5% higher than in April-June.

Deliveries of Model 3 amounted to 79,600 (+ 2.6%), and the production of this car reached 79,800 vehicles (+ 10%, the company announced on its website.

By the end of the year, Tesla is trying to reach the mark of 360,000 to 400,000 delivered vehicles. To achieve this goal, in the fourth quarter, the manufacturer will need to deliver 106,000 vehicles, RG reported.

The company of Elon Musk is expected to present in November an electric pickup truck. The car will receive four-wheel drive and two electric motors that will give out a “crazy” torque. Mileage on one charge will be from 640 to 800 km. However, the model’s debut was repeatedly postponed. It is possible that the same thing will happen this time.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
