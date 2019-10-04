News
Friday
October 04
US Ambassador Lynne Tracey visits Armenian NSS border troops
US Ambassador Lynne Tracey visits Armenian NSS border troops
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy visited Friday the National Security Service’s Border Troops.

The ambassador attended a ceremony of the US government’s donation of border security equipment to the Armenian NSS Border Troops.

On behalf of the NSS leadership, welcoming the guests and thanking the US Government for their assistance, Deputy Chief of the Armenian National Security Service, Major General Aram Hakobyan highlighted the importance of the agreement between the Armenian and US governments on cooperation in the field of counter-proliferation.

This large-scale technical assistance provided by the US Government to the NSS will certainly contribute to ensuring border security in Armenia and neighboring states, he said adding that the logistical support will be continuous and will contribute to raising the quality standards of border security in Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the ambassador, in her turn noted, that she is proud that due to the strong friendship between the two countries the security and welfare of the Armenian people have improved.
Հայերեն
