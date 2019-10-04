News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Unusual situation nearby Georgia-Armenia border
Unusual situation nearby Georgia-Armenia border
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

There is an unusual situation nearby the Georgia-Armenia border.

Numerous Armenian truck drivers have informed that the Georgians have set up a new parking lot in Sadakhlo village near the border, they are forcing the truck drivers to first park their vehicles there and then pay 30 laris, there is a long queue of trucks, and they are unable to move forward, shamshyan.com reported.

“They have been keeping [us here] since yesterday night,” said a truck driver who had called. “We don’t know when we will move forward.”

He noted that there are more than 300 trucks stuck there at the moment.

In his words, even though the aforementioned parking lot has been around for a month now, the said queue of trucks has developed over the course of the past six days.

The driver also complained that, aside from Georgia, no one from the Armenian side also has come there and given any explanation for this situation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Murder of man, 72, being investigated in Armenia: His body found in water, with tied hands
A signal has been received from the owner of one of the beaches in the police department of Lake Sevan…
 Some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains stolen from memorial site on 150th birthday
The incident occurred on the 150th anniversary of the birth of the leader of the national liberation movement…
 Earthquake hits Armenia
The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter…
 28-year-old Armenian serviceman dies from firearm injury
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head of...
 Armenian young woman takes gun from robbers, drives them away in Armenia
A signal was received Wednesday from the Gavar medical center to the police department saying that a patient with injuries has been delivered to them….
Russia national, 41, attempts to commit suicide in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor
The suicide attempt was prevented...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos