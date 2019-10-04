Unusual situation nearby Georgia-Armenia border

There is an unusual situation nearby the Georgia-Armenia border.
Numerous Armenian truck drivers have informed that the Georgians have set up a new parking lot in Sadakhlo village near the border, they are forcing the truck drivers to first park their vehicles there and then pay 30 laris, there is a long queue of trucks, and they are unable to move forward, shamshyan.com reported.
“They have been keeping [us here] since yesterday night,” said a truck driver who had called. “We don’t know when we will move forward.”
He noted that there are more than 300 trucks stuck there at the moment.
In his words, even though the aforementioned parking lot has been around for a month now, the said queue of trucks has developed over the course of the past six days.
The driver also complained that, aside from Georgia, no one from the Armenian side also has come there and given any explanation for this situation.