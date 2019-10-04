News
Friday
October 04
Catholicos of All Armenians elected Religions for Peace international coalition Honorary President
Catholicos of All Armenians elected Religions for Peace international coalition Honorary President
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, has been elected Honorary President of the Religions for Peace international coalition.

Professor Azza Karam, Secretary General Elect of Religions for Peace International, and Reverend Kyoichi Sugino, Acting Secretary General of this coalition, have notified Karekin II with an official letter that at the Religions for Peace 10th World Assembly in Lindau, Germany, the Catholicos of All Armenians was nominated and elected Honorary President of this international union.
