MP: CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan is actually involved in politics
MP: CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan is actually involved in politics
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The voting on the termination of Hrayr Tovmasyan's powers takes place in the National Assembly and it can be said that this process is political, as the parliament is involved, My Step faction MP Ruben Rubinyan told reporters on Friday.

“I think that these statements of Hrayr Tovmasyan prove that Hrayr Tovmasyan is actually engaged in politics,” he noted.

As reported earlier, the voting on the National Assembly (NA) draft decision with respect to petitioning to the Constitutional Court (CC) to terminate the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the CC, has started Friday in the NA of Armenia.

The initiator of this draft decision is the majority My Step faction in parliament.

The opposition Bright Armenia faction has stated that it will vote for this initiative, as it respects My Step’s right to doubt.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction, however, announced that it will not vote because it believes this document is imperfect in terms of respective legitimate arguments.

If this draft decision passes in parliament, the aforesaid petition will be sent to the CC, and the latter will make the final decision on this matter.

Hrayr Tovmasyan, in turn, on Thursday issued a statement saying that this initiative is politically and subjectively oriented, and he refused to participate in the NA debates on this draft decision.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
