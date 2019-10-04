Armenia parliament speaker: If Constitutional Court rejects National Assembly petition, I have many steps in my mind

Turkey, US conduct third ground patrol on planned security zone in Syria

Armenia President’s official welcoming ceremony held at Serbia palace

Armenia 2nd President Robert Kocharyan taken to hospital again

Armenian parliament speaker discusses new US aid programs in Artsakh with Frank Pallone

Armenia lawmaker: Lavrov should react to Aliyev statement on Karabakh

Criminal case opened on killing of Armenian contract soldier by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Armenian PM: There are 6 companies involved in providing food to soldiers

Tesla sets new sales record

Murder of man, 72, being investigated in Armenia: His body found in water, with tied hands

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan does not want to resolve Karabakh conflict

Felix Tsolakyan not going to resign

Armenian Parliament adopts My Step ruling bloc initiative on deprivation of CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers

Some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains stolen from memorial site on 150th birthday

MP: CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan is actually involved in politics

Russia, Azerbaijan agree to continue military and technical cooperation

Unusual situation nearby Georgia-Armenia border

There is still liquefied compressed gas leak from Iran-citizen-driven truck trailer that rolled into Armenia canyon

US Ambassador Lynne Tracey visits Armenian NSS border troops

California governor signs Turkish divestment bill into law

Armenia parliament voting on initiative to terminate Constitutional Court chief judge’s powers

CNN rejects to air Trump campaign ad

Newspaper: 64 religious organizations registered in Armenia

Earthquake hits Armenia

Yerevan State Medical University rector sues healthcare minister

Eduard Sharmazanov: The only way out is resignation and snap elections

28 killed during protests in Iraq

Artsakh National Water Council holds first session

Armenia President arrives in Serbia, greeted by PM

28-year-old Armenian serviceman dies from firearm injury

Armenia justice minister appoints wedding's godfather advisor

Armenian PM meets US Congressman Frank Pallone

Aysor.am: Osipyan submits his resignation from post of PM chief advisor

Sanitek waste management contract terminated, ECHR to consider Armenia CC petition on Kocharyan, 03.10.19 digest

UK disappointed with US plans to introduce tariffs on European goods

EU and US on brink of trade war

Armenia parliament speaker: Tovmasyan wants to conceal crimes committed by previous regime

Armenian parliament speaker thanks Frank Pallone for accepting invitation to visit Armenia,Artsakh

Lithuania PM to visit Armenia next year (PHOTO)

Armenian minister discusses prospects of cooperation with Iranian oil minister

MP: Prosperous Armenia Party has nothing to do with personality of CC chair Hrayr Tovmasyan

Bright Armenia party to support initiative to deprive CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers

Armenian MFA spokesperson responds to Russian FM Lavrov's statements

Parliament majority: Constitutional Court doesn’t enjoy confidence of Armenia citizens

MP: Document on depriving Hrayr Tovmasyan of powers of CC chair needs to be finalized

Sanitek’s supplier companies demand to pay off debts

Armenian young woman takes gun from robbers, drives them away in Armenia

Armenia President to Frank Pallone: You are a good friend of Armenia

Armen Sarkissian to Viktoras Pranckietis: Armenia and Lithuania have had common history

Armenia President receives EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan

Armenia President leaving for Serbia on official visit

Karabakh President awards several soldiers

My Step faction MP: I apologize on behalf of Andranik Kocharyan

Armenia premier: We will continue to be in worldwide spotlight

Armenian PM congratulates Iraqi counterpart on public holiday

Armenian MP on fellow deputy's statement and apologizing to ex-official

Armenia PM: There are public administration institutions that are big businesses

Stepanakert: Situation on contact line is better than year ago

WCIT 2019 organizers publish list of students winning tickets to attend the forum

Stepanakert: Returning of Azerbaijanis Askerov, Guliyev will cause sociopolitical explosion

PM says due to anti-corruption strategy, Armenian NSS to be stronger structure

Committee chair: Difference in compressed gas price throughout Armenia raises questions

Armenian tractor driver injured as result of shooting from Azerbaijani side

Artak Beglaryan discusses questions on Artsakh people rights protection with some CoE high-ranking officials

Expert: Expanding gas exchange program for electricity is beneficial both for Armenia, Iran

Prosperous Armenia Party intends to create committee to check activities of mining enterprises

ECHR holds that Armenia has to pay 7,800 euros to Gurgen Nikolyan

Armenia to start unprecedented 40-day military trainings for reservists on October 20

Armenian authorities want to exempt brokerage services from VAT in securities market

Expert: Putin, Rouhani’s participation in Eurasian Union summit will not create problems for Armenia in US relations

CC chair Hrayr Tovmasyan not present at Armenian Parliament

Pallone defends Artsakh de-mining: ‘There’s still more work to be done’ (PHOTOS)

Parliament begins discussion of initiative on deprivation of chair of Armenian Constitutional Court's powers

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative receives Special Blessing from His Holiness Pope Francis at Vatican

Armenia to get loans, grants from Germany for various projects

Analyst: Agreements with Iran are beneficial for Armenian business

Armenia parliament approves final addenda to law on lotteries

Armenia government extends Satenkar company tax break for another year

Ardshinbank to sponsor WCIT 2019

US launches Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile

Armenia village residents hold protest outside Armenian government’s building

France ambassador to Armenia supports Armenian ex-justice minister

Sarkissian to Steinmeier: Armenia attaches great importance to continued development of relations with Germany

Armenian parliament messes up with dates and invites CC head at commission meeting month later

Hakob Vardanyan receives delegation of representatives of US Department of Energy

Iraqi PM declares curfew in Baghdad

World oil prices are rising

ECHR to consider Armenia Constitutional Court petition regarding ex-President Kocharyan

Yerevan mayor breaks contracts with Sanitek waste management company

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Merkel: Germany is our reliable partner

Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge will not attend parliament debates on his matter

Trump declares press “crazy”

Newspaper: Armenia former authorities’ representatives sent to PACE

Armenia PM on problems at Upper Lars checkpoint

Armenia PM: Issue of eliminating more than 60 obstacles included in EAEU agenda

Deputy PM receives outgoing ADB Armenia Resident Mission Country Director

Armenia PM posts photo of him and Presidents of Russia, Iran and Moldova

Two cars burned in Yerevan, one belonged to senior investigator

Armenia MOD: Chief of Armenian army's general staff visits 3rd military formation

Armenia Constitutional Court judge responds to information released by Prosecutor General's Office