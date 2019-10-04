Russia, Azerbaijan agree to continue military and technical cooperation

Russia and Azerbaijan agreed to continue work in the field of military and technical cooperation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to him, military-technical cooperation is actively developing, RIA Novosti reported.
“Today we agreed that we will continue to work in this direction, despite the fact that only the signed contracts between us as part of the acquisition of Russian equipment amount to five billion dollars, of which three billion have already been implemented. As I said, we intend to continue work in this direction,” he noted.