Armenian Emergencies Minister: I recommended Artur Vanetsyan

Armenian Emergencies Minister Felix Tsolakyan said he had recommended the NSS ex-chief Artur Vanetsyan.
At the same time, Tsolakyan refused to comment on the Vanetsyan’s statements.
“I don’t comment on any statements, but the NSS, the army are those structures for which we should try to speak a little, because it is dangerous for our country. Every word, inattentive statement in this area will have consequences,” he said.
When asked if the head of the Ministry of Emergencies regretted the recommendation of Vanetsyan’s candidacy, Tsolakyan said: “Do you know when it was? No, then why?"