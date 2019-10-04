Russian MFA summons Iranian ambassador amid detention of Russian journalist in Tehran

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's maximalist position poses threat to peace process

Journalists and beneficiaries of EU-supported projects discuss opportunities (PHOTOS)

Iran establishes cooperation with IAEA

Suren Papikyan meets with Russian energy minister in Moscow

Large-scale construction works take place in Gyumri “Shirak” Airport

Catholicos of All Armenians elected Religions for Peace international coalition Honorary President

Artak Zakaryan: Aliyev's statement on Karabakh as symbolic as Pashinyan's statement

Awarding ceremony on occasion of Teacher’s Day held at Artsakh President's residence

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia former State Revenue Committee chairman's nephew to remain detained

MP: Tovmasyan dismissal should be just one step towards reinstating constitutional justice in Armenia

Armenian MP: I regret that Constitutional Court has become so politicized

Samvel Soghomonyan relieves of post as deputy head of Inspectorate for Health and Labor

Armenia Parliament Speaker: My wife bought car through loan

Armenia ex-deputy police chief trial resumes

8 European countries join INSTEX settlement mechanism with Iran

Union of Banks of Armenia has new president

Armenia State Revenue Committee head receives award

Armenian Emergencies Minister: I recommended Artur Vanetsyan

Expert: Armenian population has total distrust of vaccinations over past year and half

German FM says EU will retaliate for US tariffs

Expert: Opaque state work leads to increased misinformation about vaccinations in Armenia

EU stands ready to support ambitious agenda of Armenian government on justice

Armenia parliament speaker: If Constitutional Court rejects National Assembly petition, I have many steps in my mind

Turkey, US conduct third ground patrol on planned security zone in Syria

Armenia President’s official welcoming ceremony held at Serbia palace

Armenia 2nd President Robert Kocharyan taken to hospital again

Armenian parliament speaker discusses new US aid programs in Artsakh with Frank Pallone

Armenia lawmaker: Lavrov should react to Aliyev statement on Karabakh

Criminal case opened on killing of Armenian contract soldier by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Armenian PM: There are 6 companies involved in providing food to soldiers

Tesla sets new sales record

Murder of man, 72, being investigated in Armenia: His body found in water, with tied hands

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan does not want to resolve Karabakh conflict

Felix Tsolakyan not going to resign

Armenian Parliament adopts My Step ruling bloc initiative on deprivation of CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers

Some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains stolen from memorial site on 150th birthday

MP: CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan is actually involved in politics

Russia, Azerbaijan agree to continue military and technical cooperation

Unusual situation nearby Georgia-Armenia border

There is still liquefied compressed gas leak from Iran-citizen-driven truck trailer that rolled into Armenia canyon

US Ambassador Lynne Tracey visits Armenian NSS border troops

California governor signs Turkish divestment bill into law

Armenia parliament voting on initiative to terminate Constitutional Court chief judge’s powers

CNN rejects to air Trump campaign ad

Newspaper: 64 religious organizations registered in Armenia

Earthquake hits Armenia

Yerevan State Medical University rector sues healthcare minister

Eduard Sharmazanov: The only way out is resignation and snap elections

28 killed during protests in Iraq

Artsakh National Water Council holds first session

Armenia President arrives in Serbia, greeted by PM

28-year-old Armenian serviceman dies from firearm injury

Armenia justice minister appoints wedding's best man advisor

Armenian PM meets US Congressman Frank Pallone

Aysor.am: Osipyan submits his resignation from post of PM chief advisor

Sanitek waste management contract terminated, ECHR to consider Armenia CC petition on Kocharyan, 03.10.19 digest

UK disappointed with US plans to introduce tariffs on European goods

EU and US on brink of trade war

Armenia parliament speaker: Tovmasyan wants to conceal crimes committed by previous regime

Armenian parliament speaker thanks Frank Pallone for accepting invitation to visit Armenia,Artsakh

Lithuania PM to visit Armenia next year (PHOTO)

Armenian minister discusses prospects of cooperation with Iranian oil minister

MP: Prosperous Armenia Party has nothing to do with personality of CC chair Hrayr Tovmasyan

Bright Armenia party to support initiative to deprive CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers

Armenian MFA spokesperson responds to Russian FM Lavrov's statements

Parliament majority: Constitutional Court doesn’t enjoy confidence of Armenia citizens

MP: Document on depriving Hrayr Tovmasyan of powers of CC chair needs to be finalized

Sanitek’s supplier companies demand to pay off debts

Armenian young woman takes gun from robbers, drives them away in Armenia

Armenia President to Frank Pallone: You are a good friend of Armenia

Armen Sarkissian to Viktoras Pranckietis: Armenia and Lithuania have had common history

Armenia President receives EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan

Armenia President leaving for Serbia on official visit

Karabakh President awards several soldiers

My Step faction MP: I apologize on behalf of Andranik Kocharyan

Armenia premier: We will continue to be in worldwide spotlight

Armenian PM congratulates Iraqi counterpart on public holiday

Armenian MP on fellow deputy's statement and apologizing to ex-official

Armenia PM: There are public administration institutions that are big businesses

Stepanakert: Situation on contact line is better than year ago

WCIT 2019 organizers publish list of students winning tickets to attend the forum

Stepanakert: Returning of Azerbaijanis Askerov, Guliyev will cause sociopolitical explosion

PM says due to anti-corruption strategy, Armenian NSS to be stronger structure

Committee chair: Difference in compressed gas price throughout Armenia raises questions

Armenian tractor driver injured as result of shooting from Azerbaijani side

Artak Beglaryan discusses questions on Artsakh people rights protection with some CoE high-ranking officials

Expert: Expanding gas exchange program for electricity is beneficial both for Armenia, Iran

Prosperous Armenia Party intends to create committee to check activities of mining enterprises

ECHR holds that Armenia has to pay 7,800 euros to Gurgen Nikolyan

Armenia to start unprecedented 40-day military trainings for reservists on October 20

Armenian authorities want to exempt brokerage services from VAT in securities market

Expert: Putin, Rouhani’s participation in Eurasian Union summit will not create problems for Armenia in US relations

CC chair Hrayr Tovmasyan not present at Armenian Parliament

Pallone defends Artsakh de-mining: ‘There’s still more work to be done’ (PHOTOS)

Parliament begins discussion of initiative on deprivation of chair of Armenian Constitutional Court's powers

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative receives Special Blessing from His Holiness Pope Francis at Vatican

Armenia to get loans, grants from Germany for various projects

Analyst: Agreements with Iran are beneficial for Armenian business