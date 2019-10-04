Armenian MP: I regret that Constitutional Court has become so politicized

I regret that the Constitutional Court has become politicized to this extent. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia Vladimir Vardanyan told journalists today.

When asked if the statement by President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan (“this process is political, the aim is to neutralize the Constitutional Court as a barrier for political decisions) can be viewed as pressure on the other members of the Constitutional Court, Vladimir Vardanyan said the following: “I regret that an attempt is being made to give a political evaluation of legal processes. I regret to see that the President of the Constitutional Court is discriminating against factions of the National Assembly. Does Armenia have a Constitutional Court that is unbiased towards all factions or a Constitutional Court that is biased towards all political forces? Hrayr Tovmasyan is the one who politicized the issue.”

When asked what the next step will be, Vardanyan said the following: “If the Constitutional Court rejects the application and doesn’t accept it for proceedings, explaining that the formal conditions haven’t been followed, the National Assembly may apply to the Constitutional Court again after fixing the mistakes, but all the formal requirements are observed, and the Constitutional Court has no formal ground to reject the application.”