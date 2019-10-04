News
Armenia 2nd President Robert Kocharyan taken to hospital again
Armenia 2nd President Robert Kocharyan taken to hospital again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, who is charged and in custody along the lines of the criminal case into the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008, on Thursday was again taken to a civilian hospital for medical examination. Nona Navikyan, Head of Public Relations Division at the Penitentiary Service, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After undergoing a checkup at this medical center, Kocharyan has returned to prison.

The second president was taken to the same civilian hospital on September 30, too.

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the aforesaid events in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been remanded in custody three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
Հայերեն and Русский
