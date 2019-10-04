Armenian PM: There are 6 companies involved in providing food to soldiers

There are currently six companies involved in providing food to soldiers, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the beginning of the consultation on the process of food supply to soldiers on Friday.

"We see significant and tangible changes there, which also have a very positive response both among soldiers, servicemen and the public,” he said. “Today we need to discuss what our current situation is, how the process is organized, how it progresses, what problems arise, if they arise, and how we imagine the solution to those problems. We also need to understand what changes in governance are occurring as a result of changes in these relationships and how they affect the overall situation, what the consequences are.”

“At the moment we are working with 6 companies and these companies currently provide food for 7,000 people.”