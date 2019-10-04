Armenia parliament speaker: If Constitutional Court rejects National Assembly petition, I have many steps in my mind

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) will accept any decision by the Constitutional Court (CC) on the matter of terminating [CC chief judge] Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers. Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the NA of Armenia, on Friday noted this speaking with reporters in parliament.

To the view that the ruling political force intends to neutralize the people who are “undesirable” for it from the judiciary of Armenia, Mirzoyan responded as follows, in particular: “Just the opposite. We have always advocated for having an objective, impartial judicial system [in the country].”

The NA speaker added that whatever the outcome will be, it will depend on the CC.

“If the decision of the National Assembly is adopted [by the CC], the matter will already be in the domain of the Constitutional Court,” Ararat Mirzoyan said. “And if it’s rejected, I have many steps in my mind.”

As reported earlier, the National Assembly on Friday passed the draft decision with respect to petitioning to the CC to terminate the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.