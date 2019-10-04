Armenia Parliament Speaker: My wife bought car through loan

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan’s wife, Gohar Abajyan has purchased a car through a loan. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists today as he touched upon the statements that the deputies elected eight months ago already have land plots and expensive property.
Mirzoyan brought up his example. “My wife purchased a new car through a loan. After the revolution, we had a one-bedroom apartment that we sold and purchased a bigger apartment with that money and again through a mortgage loan. I don’t know about the other deputies, much less their unlawful ways. If there is information, publish it. This won’t straiten us to address the relevant law-enforcement authorities to carry out the procedure as prescribed by law.”