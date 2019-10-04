News
Armenia President’s official welcoming ceremony held at Serbia palace
Armenia President’s official welcoming ceremony held at Serbia palace
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The official welcoming ceremony for Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, who has arrived in Serbia on an official visit, took place Friday at the palace of that country.

The military orchestra performed the national anthems of Armenia and Serbia, and the Armenian President accepted the report of the head of the Serbian honor guard.

Afterwards, Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Aleksandar Vučić had a private talk.

The Serbian president welcomed President Sarkissian to Serbia, and hailed his first official visit to the country.

Armen Sarkissian, in turn, thanked Aleksandar Vučić for the official invitation to and warm welcome in Serbia.
