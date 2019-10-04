News
Friday
October 04
Armenia ex-deputy police chief trial resumes
Armenia ex-deputy police chief trial resumes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The trial of the case of Armenia’s former Deputy Chief of Police Levon Yeranosyan has resumed Friday, after a three-month interval, at a capital city Yerevan court of first instance, and Yeranosyan is in the courtroom.

According to the indictment, Yeranosyan, by the use of special measures, deliberately committed acts that apparently were beyond his powers and caused substantial damage to people’s rights and legitimate interests, and, also, negligently caused grave consequences.

Criminal charges have been brought against Yeranosyan, and a signature bond to not leave Armenia has been selected as a pretrial measure for him.

The aforesaid actions attributed to Yeranosyan took place during the mass protests on April 16 and April 22, 2018 in Yerevan.

But Levon Yeranosyan does not accept the charges, and states that the police actions have enabled to ensure the untroubled transfer of power in Armenia.
