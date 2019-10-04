Expert: Armenian population has total distrust of vaccinations over past year and half

Over the past year and a half, the country's population has experienced a total distrust of vaccinations, the head of the United Health Coalition 'One Health' Grigor Grigoryan told reporters

According to him, the entire immune prophylaxis system has suffered, including as a result of the promotion of vaccination against papillomavirus to prevent the development of cervical cancer.

“We remember that at some point many spoke of the undoubted benefit of such vaccination. It is clear from whom this propaganda came. This was intended to serve domestic political and party interest. It is noteworthy that at that time qualified specialists refused to speak, because they were afraid of losing their jobs, given that we do not live in a state of law, as evidenced by all kinds of pressure on state structures,” he said.

The vaccination program criticized by Grigoryan using the notorious Gardasil successfully continues. Since December 2017, Armenia began vaccinating girls from 13 years old against papillomavirus to prevent the development of cervical cancer.