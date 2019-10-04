News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Iran establishes cooperation with IAEA
Iran establishes cooperation with IAEA
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran has liaised with experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on issues related to its nuclear program, Reuters reported referring to the acting IAEA Director General Cornel Feruta.

“Some engagement is ongoing, and this engagement is currently taking place,” Feruta told reporters, adding that this new engagement was in relation to his call in September for action by Iran, though he still declined to go into specifics.

Moreover, as Feruta noted, such interaction does not mean that all problems have been completely resolved. 

“This is an ongoing process ... I cannot prejudge how this is going to end. The engagement doesn’t mean that the issues are completely addressed, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Feruta said.

At the end of September, the IAEA circulated a report saying that Tehran had begun enriching uranium with improved centrifuges in violation of the Iranian deal. In addition, at the beginning of last month, as Reuters reported, the IAEA experts found traces of uranium in samples taken in Tehran at one of the sites. The IAEA requested an explanation from Iran, but then they were not provided.

The future of the Iranian nuclear deal came into question after the US unilaterally withdraws from the deal on May 8, 2018 and Washington imposed sanctions against Iran in the field of oil exports. In May 2019, Iran announced the first phase of the suspension of part of its nuclear deal obligations (60-day stoppage of enriched uranium sales). In July, Tehran proceeded to the second stage of the suspension, announcing the enrichment of uranium by more than 3.67% and promising to reduce obligations every 60 days if other parties to the transaction do not adhere to the agreements reached.

On September 6, Iran announced that it had embarked on the third phase of reducing obligations under the deal and abandoned restrictions on research activities on the atom. The IAEA reported on September 8 that Iranian authorities informed him of the start of research and the development of new centrifuges. Subsequently, it became known that Tehran is developing measures that will constitute the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the JCPOA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Khamenei says Iran will continue to reduce nuclear obligations
Iran must continue with all seriousness until they reach the desired result…
 Rouhani says why he did not agree for talks with Trump
If he had confidence that these negotiations would be in the interests of the Iranian people, then he would certainly go for it…
 Tehran announced its readiness to act in response to Europe's non-compliance with Iranian deal conditions
Iran reserves the right to act in response to non-compliance by the France, Germany, the UK with its obligations under the nuclear deal…
 EU warns Iran it could withdraw from nuclear deal
The EU has told Iran that it will include Iran’s non-compliance with its obligations in the formal dispute resolution mechanism…
 Iranian FM: Rouhani’s refusal to negotiate with Trump is a rational step
This decision was made, despite the numerous efforts of other parties, but Rouhani…
Khamenei: Iran should no longer trust Europeans
“This is the strongest reason why we should not trust them in any field…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos