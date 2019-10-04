MP: Tovmasyan dismissal should be just one step towards reinstating constitutional justice in Armenia

YEREVAN. – National Assembly MP Arman Babajanyan has submitted a petition to the Prosecutor General’s Office requesting making a criminal and legal assessment of the gross violations of the law committed by incumbent president of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, Hrayr Tovmasyan, on his way to this post in 2018. Babajanyan on Friday stated about this speaking with reporters in parliament.

He noted that as a result of these violations of the law, an actual appropriation of power has taken place.

“All the details of the criminal scheme used during the appropriation of the post of Constitutional Court President have been thoroughly presented in the petition,” he added. “Hrayr Tovmasyan’s dismissal from the Constitutional Court position on the basis of the committed violations of the law should be just one step in the series of comprehensive, systemic actions aimed at the reinstatement of constitutional justice in the Republic of Armenia.”

As reported earlier, the National Assembly on Friday passed the draft decision with respect to petitioning to the Constitutional Court to terminate the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.