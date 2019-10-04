Armenia former State Revenue Committee chairman's nephew to remain detained

The Criminal Court of Appeal, under the chairmanship of Judge Andranik Mnatsakanyan, today rejected the appeal against remanding former Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan’s nephew Karen Khachatryan in custody, as Karen Khachatryan’s attorney Arman Makinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. Based on this, Khachatryan will remain in custody.
Karen Khachatryan was detained on August 30 upon the decision of Judge Robert Papoyan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction. He has held the position of Head of the Internal Security Department of the State Revenue Committee.
Within the scope of the criminal case, a charge has also been brought against his paternal uncle, former Chairman of the State Revenue Committee, ex-finance minister Gagik Khachatryan, who is also in custody.
On August 27, the National Security Service arrested Gagik and Karen Khachatryans. The same morning, searches were conducted in the territories belonging to them. The charges brought against them are related to the alleged crimes committed in the period in which Gagik Khachatryan was Minister of Finance and Chairman of the State Revenue Committee.