Russian MFA summons Iranian ambassador amid detention of Russian journalist in Tehran

The Iranian ambassador was summoned to the MFA after the arrest of Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik in Tehran, official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She explained that the diplomat was invited to quickly clarify the circumstances of the incident and ensure the rights of a Russian citizen.

According to RIA Novosti, the press attaché of the Russian Embassy in Iran, Andrei Ganenko, the diplomatic mission has not yet received any official notifications from the Iranian authorities in connection with the current situation.

According to diplomats, Yuzik flew to Tehran on September 29 by private invitation. For some unknown reason, border guards seized her passport at the airport. On October 2, Yuzik was arrested at the hotel.

Ganenko noted that the journalist did not inform the Russian embassy about the situation with the passport, although, according to her husband and daughter, she expected that she would encounter certain problems here.

The spokesman added that, according to information from the mother of the detainee, Yuzik is accused of working for the Israeli secret services.

The information that the hearings on the case will be held on October 5, has not yet been verified, since there is a day off in Iran on Friday, Ganenko noted.