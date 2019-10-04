Armenian soldier dies, Karabakh flag flows over pitch at Dudelange vs Qarabag clash, 04.10.19 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-Related tops news as of 04.10.2019:

· The Armenian parliament adopted Friday the initiative of the My Step ruling bloc with 98 votes in favor to appeal to the Constitutional Court to deprive Hrayr Tovmasyan of the powers of the chair of the Constitutional Court with only one deputy opposed.

The petition will be sent to the CC, and the latter will make the final decision.

Hrayr Tovmasyan, in turn, has issued a statement saying that this initiative is politically and subjectively oriented, thus he refused to participate in the parliament’s debates.

· The Europa League group-stage clash in Luxembourg between Dudelange and Qarabag (Azerbaijan) was delayed for some time as at the beginning of the second half of the clash, a drone draped in the flag of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) flew over the pitch, and this infuriated the staff and fans of the Azerbaijani club.

Later, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) has complained with UEFA in connection with the accident.

The First Armenian Front (FAF), the fan base of the Armenian national and club teams, has assumed the responsibility for this incident.

· California Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday signed AB 1320, the Divestment from the Turkish Bonds Act, into law, which prohibits major California public pension funds from investing in the Turkish government.

"California stands on the side of justice and remembers the 1.5 million souls lost during the Armenian Genocide," Governor Newsom said.

· Armenian law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the brutal murder of a 72-year-old man, whose body was found in Lake Sevan.

A signal has been received that a human body was found in the water.

Arriving on-call operatives discovered the body of a man born in 1946. The mouth of the deceased was sealed with tape, his hands were tied. A criminal case has been instituted and several examinations have been appointed.

· This evening, 28-year-old contract serviceman Mushegh Abovyan was killed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, spokesperson of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Head of Koghb village Arsen Aghababyan said the deceased serviceman was from his village and died from a firearm injury in the head area.

· A criminal case has been opened on killing of an Armenian contract soldier by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

Mushegh Zhirairovich Abovyan was shot in the head on Thursday.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted under the articles on the murder for reasons of racial, national or religious hatred. An investigation is underway.

· A magnitude-2.8 earthquake was recorded in Shirak Province of the country, at 7:05 am local time.

This seismic activity occurred 5km northeast of Ashotsk village, and its hypocenter was 10km beneath the surface.

The quake was felt in Armenia’s Ashotsk, with magnitude 3.