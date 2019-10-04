UN urges Iraq to quickly and transparently investigate police clashes with protesters

The UN calls on Iraq to quickly and transparently investigate clashes between police and demonstrators, which killed dozens of people, AL Jazeera reported.
"We call on the Iraqi government to allow people to freely exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," Marta Hurtado, spokeswoman for the UN rights office, told journalists in Geneva.
In Iraq, protests continue for a fourth day, leaving 34 people killed, according to unofficial data, AFP reported.
Hurtado said the UN Human Rights Office confirmed 12 of these deaths in Baghdad, adding that hundreds of people were injured, including members of the security forces.
“We are worried by reports that security forces have used live ammunition and rubber bullets in some areas, and have also fired tear gas cannisters directly at protestors. Any use of force must comply with applicable international human rights norms and standards. All incidents in which the actions of security forces have resulted in death and injury should be promptly, independently and transparently investigated," she said.