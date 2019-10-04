News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
UN urges Iraq to quickly and transparently investigate police clashes with protesters
UN urges Iraq to quickly and transparently investigate police clashes with protesters
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UN calls on Iraq to quickly and transparently investigate clashes between police and demonstrators, which killed dozens of people, AL Jazeera reported

"We call on the Iraqi government to allow people to freely exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," Marta Hurtado, spokeswoman for the UN rights office, told journalists in Geneva.

In Iraq, protests continue for a fourth day, leaving 34 people killed, according to unofficial data, AFP reported.

Hurtado said the UN Human Rights Office confirmed 12 of these deaths in Baghdad, adding that hundreds of people were injured, including members of the security forces.

“We are worried by reports that security forces have used live ammunition and rubber bullets in some areas, and have also fired tear gas cannisters directly at protestors. Any use of force must comply with applicable international human rights norms and standards. All incidents in which the actions of security forces have resulted in death and injury should be promptly, independently and transparently investigated," she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM in New York, addresses Ancient Civilization Forum
On the margins of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly…
 German FM warns about threat of wars due to climate change
German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas has...
 Armenia FM delivers remarks at UN Security Council meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan delivered his...
 Armenia PM: We have to transform our economy to technologically advanced, environmentally friendly industry
Pashinyan addressed at the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: The 2020-2030 Vision summit, in New York…
 Armenia PM: Our economy is growing steadily, quite fast
The very important ideological transformation that took place in the country contributed to this growth…
 PM: Share of women in senior management positions in Armenia is comparable to EU average
Last year's peaceful velvet revolution in Armenia completely transformed women's role in society…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos