Armenia Ombudsman meets with Sweden Ambassador to Georgia and Armenia

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to Georgia and Armenia Ulrik Tideström, as reported the news department of the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

Arman Tatoyan presented the areas of activities and priorities of the Human Rights Defender and touched upon the steps being taken to protect the rights of women and awareness-raising.

Talking about international cooperation, Arman Tatoyan stated that in the European Court of Human Rights the Human Rights Defender is a third party in the case versus Armenia, submits to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe special stances that are about the independent evaluations on implementation of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights on the part of Armenia, etc. Ulrik Tideström attached importance to the work of the Human Rights Defender, and the parties reached an agreement to expand the scope of cooperation.